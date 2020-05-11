D. Priscilla Newman, 1930-2020

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Dorothy Priscilla (Parker) Newman, 89, passed away May 1, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Hollywood, Fla. Priscilla, daughter of Ralph and Dorothy (Hubbard) Parker, grew up in Ludlow on High Street and attended Black River Academy Class of ’48. She received her undergrad degree at Rutgers University and her master’s degree at Webster University. She was a dedicated classroom teacher and reading specialist in downtown St. Louis, Mo. She continued her love of being an educator serving as a volunteer docent and event coordinator at the St. Louis Zoo for many years.

Priscilla married Richard “Dick” D. Newman Aug. 10, 1952 in Ludlow and then moved to Webster Groves, Mo., where they lived for 47 years before retiring to The Villages, Fla. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Dick in 2006, and her son Dan Parker Newman in 2015. She is survived by her son John Newman and daughter Jan Mendenall, and grandchildren Casey Newman, Steven Newman, and Orion Mendenall, and great-grandchild Oscar Newman.

Per her request, there will be no services. Burial will be in the family plot at Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow at a later date.