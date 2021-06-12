Cynthia S. McCarthy, 1953-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Cynthia S. McCarthy, 67, passed away June 3, 2021 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born Oct. 8, 1953 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Leon J. “Jack” and Frances E. (Stone) McCarthy. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School Class of 1971.

Cynthia was employed as manager with the Burger King Restaurant in Concord, N.H. for 19 years. She later worked at Ruger Firearms in Newport, N.H. for many years.

Cynthia played clarinet with the Strafford, N.H. Wind Symphony for over 25 years. She also played with the Hopkinton Town Band, Kearsarge Community Band, Springfield Community Band, Upper Valley Community Band, and the Gilford Community Band. She played in several music festivals at Faneuil Hall in Boston, Mass., the Lake Placid, N.Y. music festival, the Williamsport, Pa. music festival and at the D-Day anniversary in Washington, D.C.

Cynthia enjoyed traveling and visiting the Maine beaches. She had a true zest for life and took every opportunity to get her family together for adventures.

She is survived by daughter Frances Quintana, son-in-law Zac Quintana, and their children Joseph and Ben Quintana; daughter Gina Clairmont, her children Sierra and Rowan Mattice and her partner Brian Harlow; and son Levi Clairmont, his fiancé Kristen Menard, and their children Sullivan and Harrison Clairmont, and Madison, Mitchell, Maxwell, and Maverick Cummings; two sisters Marilee Abbott and Judy King; one brother Prescott Nathan Sargent; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents.

A memorial service will be celebrated Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Community Band, P.O. Box 342, Springfield, VT 05156.