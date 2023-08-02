Curtis E. Cooper, 1952-2023

FAIRFAX, Vt. – Curtis Elliott Cooper, 70, of Fairfax, Vt., passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of family on July 22, 2023, due to complications from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Even when things got difficult, he never gave up his humor and the sparkle in his eye. His laugh and bright smile will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Curtis was born the youngest of two children on Aug. 5, 1952, to Maurice (Bill) and Shirley (Young) Cooper in Springfield, Vt. After he graduated from Springfield High School in 1970, he went on to study electrical and electronics engineering technology at Vermont Technical College.

After graduating with a degree in engineering, he started at Simmonds Precision Products in Vergennes, Vt., kickstarting a more than 20 year career, continuing on to Belden Wire and Cable in Essex, Vt., as lead technician.

In 1982, Curtis met Linda (Evarts) Cooper in Vergennes, Vt., and went on to raise 3 daughters in the home he built in Charlotte, Vt.

Curtis wore many hats: husband, poppy, dad, uncle, brother, son, pet lover, Mr. Dependable, drummer, skier, avid star watcher, and Celtics fan. He was our finance guy, always planning for the future for our family. He was never one to toss a broken electronic that could be taken apart to be “fixed” in the basement. In his younger years, he could be found on the mountain skiing, at a lake fishing, or catching a show in the local clubs from a newly created band called Aerosmith. He was a low-key man, and preferred quiet nights watching a game or show snuggled up to one of the many cats and dogs we had over the years. But when it came to music, he could really rock on his drum set, finger drumming or foot tapping to the beat with the loudest of them. Raising his girls was no small feat. As a girl-dad, he prided himself on patience, always showing up for them (no matter how long the wait), providing some of the best advice, fixing anything, and being the best example of a man, even if that meant spending a day riding the lawn mower for some peace.

Curtis was predeceased by his father Maurice Cooper. He is survived by his mother Shirley Cooper of Springfield, Vt.; loving wife Linda Cooper of Fairfax, Vt.; daughters Christine (Chuck) Wiegand of Jeffersonville, Vt., Billie Crane (Craig Butkus) of South Burlington, Vt., and Jenny (Kurt) Hunt of Williamsburg, Va.; grandchildren Dakota and Samantha Crane, Charles and Celia Wiegand, and Henry and Levi Hunt; sister Deanna (Buddy) Dexter of Springfield, Vt.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank Nancy Hadley (sister in-law) for her endless support during this difficult time. We also deeply appreciate the care and compassion of the Franklin County Home Health Hospice team members, Heather and Nicole, as well as Diane Gagnon and Wayne Crandall with Home Instead.

A private service will be held at Grand View Cemetery at the Charlotte Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Vermont Chapter. Please visit www.awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

“Hand him his drumsticks and get out of his way.”