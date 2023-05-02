Curtis Bidgood, 1937-2023 🇺🇸

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Curtis Bidgood, 85, passed away on Saturday, April 22, at Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor, Vt. He was born Nov. 5, 1937 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Barnard and Erma (Bradish) Bidgood. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School class of 1955. He also completed the Co-oP Course working at the Fellows Gear Shaper. He served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960.

After serving in the Navy, Curtis was employed at General Electric in Rutland, Vt. as a Tool & Die Maker for 36 years.

Curtis enjoyed hunting and visiting with friends and neighbors. He loved to eat (especially apple pie and Seward’s vanilla ice cream). He enjoyed sitting on his front porch in his rocking chair smoking his pipe, nodding and waving to his neighbors driving by. He was always interested in what was going on in the community.

He is survived by his son Matthew C. Bidgood, his daughter Stephanie Machado, his granddaughter Gwen Roundy, his sister Janet Laughlin, and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many close friends.

He was predeceased by his parents and older brother William John Bidgood.

A Graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, May 5 at 3 p.m., at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.