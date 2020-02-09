Craig M. Stone, 1960-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Craig Merton Stone, 59, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 27, 1960 in Townshend, Vt., the Son of Chester Merton Stone and Roberta Irene (Putnam) Stone. He attended Springfield High School, graduating with the Class of 1978. Then, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving a four-year term.

By trade he was a finish carpenter. He worked for various places over the years: Daniels Construction, American Construction, Ingram Construction, and his favorite and most memorable R.J.Phillips. Then he began his own venture with C.M. Stone Quality Carpentry.

He enjoyed classic cars, car shows, oldies, putzing on various projects, and building and rebuilding things. His last project was working on a 2004 Jeep and an old Sears and Roebuck Sno Cruiser Kutter Sleigh. He cherished fond family memories from long ago with his aunts, uncles, and cousins where he’d enjoy jeeping, camping, boating, fishing, and other fun activities. He loved family, friends, and both of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife Lucy (Tardiff) Stone and two children Tara Lee Stone and Ashley Marie Stone. In 2014, we adopted the apple of his eye Hailie Rose Stone. He loved all of his girls very much. His sister Catherine Ruh and husband Scott, Nick and Elaine Ruh and Maddox; his brother Bernie Stone and wife Amy Jo and paw kids; Aunt Marcia and Uncle Buster Dewitt and cousins Gail Ann, “Chicky” Margot, Carla, and John and all of their children; Aunt Barb Covey and cousins Bobby and Cindy and children; Aunt Tiny and Uncle Zip (predeceased) and cousins Tammy; and Vicki, “Dougie,” and Stephen Jacobs and their families.

Per his request, there will be no services. Donations may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156; Lincoln Street Inc., 374 River St., Springfield, VT 05156; or Meals on Wheels of Greater Springfield, 139 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.