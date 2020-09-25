Corinne T. Moore, 1928-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Corinne T. “Dolly” Moore, 92, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the Springfield Health & Rehab Center in Springfield, Vt. She was born April 11, 1928 in Springfield, Mass., the daughter of Frank A. and Yvonne (Cote) Cutler.

Dolly was a resident of Chester for 70 years. As a young girl, she worked with her father in the diner business at the Bellows Falls Diner, Missing Link Diner, the Silver Link Diner, and a Canteen Diner traveling around to the fairs. She later was manager of the Country Girl Diner for 15 years, which was built on the site of the Silver Link Diner where she had worked with her father years before. She worked as a supervisor at the National Survey in Chester and was a sales representative with Electrolux for several years.

On Dec. 24, 1947, she married Lyman Davidson. He predeceased her July 7, 1948. In November 1954, she married Donald A. Moore. He predeceased her May 13, 1976.

Dolly enjoyed riding motorcycles and taking cross-country trips. She enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing, gardening, and attending barbecues and fundraisers in Windham. She also enjoyed country music and dancing. She loved her red house and loved to entertain her family and friends at her home. She also enjoyed animals and loved her little dogs.

She is survived by one sister Carol Merritt of Windham and numerous nieces and nephews Suzanne and Paul Bunker, Thomas and Dorie Cutler, Annette and David Batchelor, John and Nichol Merritt, David and Petra Merritt, Mary Smith, Michael Merritt, Linda and Michael Ford and their families. She was predeceased by her sister Yvette Warren in 1982 and brother Edmond Cutler in 1994.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the Windham Volunteer Fire Company, 290 White Rd., Chester, VT 05143; the Windham County Humane Society, 16 W River Rd. #9089 Brattleboro, VT 05301; or to the charity of one’s choice. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.