Constance A. Apgar, 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Constance Ann “Connie” Apgar, age 86, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House, after a brief illness.

She was born in Keene, N.H., daughter of the late Edward D. and Edna Smith Cray.

Connie is survived by her loving husband of 54 years William “Bill” Apgar; sons Michael (Elizabeth) Apgar and Kevin (Elizabeth) Apgar; daughters Angela Apgar and Tiana Apgar; sister Dolores Judge; brother Edward (Janet) Cray Jr.; and grandchildren Grace, Oliver, Sebastian, Amelia, Addison, and Natalie.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston, W.Va., with Father Paul Wharton officiating. The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be on Monday, Dec.11, 2023 at 2:00 pm in the St. Charles Cemetery, Westminster, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to HospiceCare at www.hospicecarewv.org, or Arthur B. Hodges Center at www.edgewoodsummit.com/arthur-b-hodges-center.

Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, is assisting with arrangements.