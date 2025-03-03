Connie L. Frappiea, 1959-2025 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Connie Frappiea has left earth for the stars.

She came to this planet on Nov. 12, 1959, daughter of Lona (Hobbs) and Fred Frappiea. She grew up in Saxtons River, Vt., where, if you believe the legends, she was once clocked going 42 miles an hour on her skateboard down a hill. She snowmobiled, learned to fix cars with her dad, and generally got into trouble. She grew to be a mother and a wife, and was always blessed with more brains than most, until dementia took it all away, little by little, for the last seventh of her life.

She would run outside to see any plane go by. She said the chickadees were telling her to grill for dinner by singing “cheeseburgers!” She loved to look at the night sky. She said you had to make your own fun. She also said, “Somebody’s gonna be pissed off, and it ain’t gonna be me.”

At 24, Connie gave birth to her only child, a daughter, Meagan, whom she adored. Less than a year later, the little family became complete when Connie met Linda, the love of her life.

Professionally, Connie did a little of everything. She had a brief stint in the Army, was a rural route carrier for the post office, and a mobile DJ – she even DJed her younger brother’s wedding – and she operated a jewelry business.

She attended CCV as an adult to pursue forensic psychology, but a traumatic brain injury left her unable to finish her education.

She loved mysteries, music (Stevie Nicks, notably), rocks and minerals, birds, classic cars, cooking, writing, and any kind of making and fixing.

She was a bleached blonde who could beat you at arm wrestling.

While not the most conventional mother, as with most things she tried, she was still good at it. She could always make the mundane fun, whether it was dance parties in the living room, or silly hat night (really any dress-up), or jumping out and scaring Lin all the time, there was never a dull moment.

After 21 years in the woods of Springfield, Vt., Connie and Lin moved to a big house on the green in Newport, N.H., where Connie would spend the next decade or so making friends, volunteering at the thrift shop, and hosting parties. Connie could always throw a party.

Once Steven Tyler came off the green and asked to use the bathroom; Connie told him yes, “As long as you hit the hole”.

Predeceased by her beloved father Fred, her mother Lona, her brother Fred Jr., and many dear friends. She is survived by her wife and devoted partner of 40 years Linda Chmielewski, her daughter Meagan, son-in-law Bryant, and granddaughter Wrennie, as well as her brothers Jim (Linda) Seymour and Joe (Dee) Frappiea, six nephews, a niece, and many other loved ones, including her nearly lifelong friend Celia White. Her family would like to thank the staff at Alpine in Keene, N.H., for their loving care over these past few years, as well as HCS for enriching her days. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association. Or get yourself some hot tamales, and go sit on a river bank. Connie said it’s groovy.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 8, from 10-12 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. A service will start at 12 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.