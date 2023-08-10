Colleen Hadley, 1952-2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Colleen Cray Hadley, 71, also known as “Coco,” died Monday, July 24, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Mrs. Hadley was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., on March 16, 1952, to Basil and Rosie Mangan Cray.

She graduated from Castleton University in Castleton, Vt., with a bachelor’s degree in education.

On Aug. 9, 1975, she married William “Billy” Hadley in Bellows Falls, Vt. They moved to Texas the day after their wedding, and lived in El Paso, San Antonio, Houston, Copperas Cove, and settled in Abilene, Texas. She began teaching English at Abilene High School in 1987, and was the head of the English department for six years before retiring in 2013. She was respected for her leadership, and loved by her students. She moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2022. She was an avid reader who loved to travel, spend time with her family, and meet with her “Lunch Bunch” friends. She was one of 11 members of the Lunch Bunch who met monthly. The group has a combined 300 years in education!

She was preceded in death by her father Basil Cray in 1963, her mother Rosie Mangan Cray in 2010, and her husband William Hadley in 2004.

She is survived by her sons Trevor and wife Annabell Hadley, and Trent Hadley of Abilene, Texas; granddaughter Taylor, and great-grandson Aiden, all of Corpus Christi, Texas; her brothers John Cray and wife Kathy of Walpole, N.H., and Kevin Cray and wife Judi of Bellows Falls, Vt.; sister-in-law Ann Hadley of Bellows Falls, Vt.; brother-in-law Ken Hadley and wife Aynn of Washington, N.C.; several nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

A funeral service was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 31, at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home in Abilene, Texas. Burial followed in Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations for continued research to Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elliott-hamil.com for the Hadley family.