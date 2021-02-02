Colleen Fitzgerald, 1969-2020

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Colleen Fitzgerald of Hemel Hempstead, England and Cavendish, Vt., passed away Dec. 24, 2020 in England due to a reoccurrence of cancer. She was the daughter of Howard and Jane Pixley, born March 3, 1969.

She is survived by her loving husband Kevin, her daughter Abigail and stepson Zachery, her parents, her brother Christopher, his wife Lisa and their children Annika and Jacob as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was loved by all and will be missed by many in both England, Ireland and America.

Colleen graduated from Green Mountain Union High School with honors. She also graduated from University of Vermont with a history and American literature degree and University of Arizona with a library degree. She was an assistant customer supervisor at the Hertfordshire Library in Watford, England. Colleen’s world tour started in 2004 in Dublin, Ireland, then England. Colleen and her family traveled throughout Europe and America. Colleen and family also traveled home multiple times to visit and enjoy family and friends.

Colleen’s funeral was held in Hemel Hempstead Jan. 18, 2021, which was virtual and very sadly attended by her family and many friends.