LUDLOW, Vt. – Cody Alexander Fortuna passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2025.

A Celebration of Life will be open to all on Saturday, March 29, at 4:30 p.m., at the Round House at Jackson Gore.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Vermont Journal.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, Vt.