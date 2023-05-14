Claudia J. Giese, 1951-2023

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Claudia J. Giese passed away suddenly on May 9, 2023, in Farmington, Conn. She was 72 years old. Claudia was born Aug. 15, 1951, in Chicago, to the late Clarence and Alberta Giese. At the age of 7 she moved with her parents to Vienna, Austria, and attended local schools there. After Claudia graduated high school, she went on to study foreign language interpretation at the University of Vienna. In 1973, Claudia and her brother moved to California, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English from Santa Clara University. Claudia moved to Boston in 1977, and then eventually settled in Vermont where she worked for a travel agency in Brattleboro and Springfield. In 1985, at her parent’s home in Guilford, she married Matthew Conklin.

Claudia was a big reader, mostly nonfiction. She also was an active gardener, and loved the outdoors, nature birds, and the forest, going for daily walks with her friends. She also loved her cats, Topsey and Turvey, they were special to her. Claudia also was an expert in sudoko, enjoyed classical music, and put up with Matt’s rock and roll. She loved to collect little trinkets, and they are everywhere in the house; she is still felt.

Claudia’s other interests included being active in Westminster Cares as a volunteer, Meals on Wheels, traveling to Italy, Britain, Australia, and all over the U.S.A. Claudia’s love for her family and all the experiences with her parents and siblings were extraordinary. She learned a lot from her family, and to see Claudia with family and friends was beautiful. She was a devoted older sister, always loving, supportive, and caring. She will be missed.

Claudia is survived by her husband Matthew and her sisters Ericka Stever of Weehawken, N.J., and Sarah Giese of Albuquerque, N.M. Claudia was predeceased by her parents Clarence and Alberta Giese, and her brother Ben Giese.

“I was so lucky to meet and love Claudia. She had a kind soul, everyone she met just knew she was a wonderful person. Claudia was sweet, kind, and honest and sincere, and that only begins to tell her character. She had a way with people. She is my core and my light, my heart, and she is in heaven giving joy to all the souls around her. For me, Claudia was heaven sent. I can only say thank you for being my wife and loving partner.” – Matt

There are no calling hours. A funeral service will take place on Friday, May 19, at the First Congregational Church of Westminster at 12 p.m. on Route 5 in Westminster, Vt. A reception will follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Westminster Cares.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.