Claire M. Hart, 1934-2024

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Claire Muriel Hart, 89, of Townshend, Vt., passed away as the sun rose on July 16, 2024, at Valley Village, where she has resided for quite some time.

Muriel was the first born to Juliet (Gervais) Boucher and Louis T. Boucher in Cambridge, Mass., on Nov. 1, 1934 – All Saints’ Day. In her childhood, her parents purchased a summer home in York Beach, Maine, where she enjoyed summers, and her love of seafood began.

She attended the College of New Rochelle in New York. On the midnight train on her way home for the weekend, she met her future husband Jac, who used the catchphrase, “Should I know you?” They created their love story from there, and it lasted for 53 years until his passing. In the mid 60s they moved their family to Vermont to raise their seven children. After settling in Chester, they added a true native Vermonter to bookend the family, rounding the number up to eight children. Muriel focused on her family until her youngest started school. She then began her career in administrative positions, spanning from Flood Brook School to Dick Adam’s, to many years at Vineyard Brands, a local wine importer, and subsequently retiring from the Weston Priory years later. Following her retirement, Muriel and Jac were the welcoming committee for one of the Weston Priory guest houses, where they made many long-lasting friendships.

Muriel was a member of the Red Hat Society, where she enjoyed many of their activities. She liked to travel, especially to Bermuda and Maine. She was an avid gamer, with a passion for word games and cribbage, and everything in between. Muriel was a great knitter, and an overall social butterfly, loving everything purple. She also was an adventurer, never turning down an opportunity for a trip or time with family.

Her husband Jac predeceased her in 2006. She is survived by two sons Stephen Hart (Elaine) and Gregory Hart; five daughters Brenda Blodgett (David), Julie Strzyzewski (Chris), Audrey Hart, Beverly Hart (Rick), and Carolyn Hart Mungal; brother Ronald Boucher (Jeanne); grandchildren Joshua Hart, Matthew Blodgett, Jacob Blodgett, Sarah Holden, Alison Hart, Stephen Hart II, Cory Hart, Kate Hazen, Abby Hart, Ethan Hart, and Benjamin Hart; nine great-grandchildren; and many other relatives. Muriel was also predeceased by her son John Edward Hart III (Jay), sister Donna Alterio, and sons-in-law Jackie Mungal and Bob Hart.

A Celebration of Life and burial for Muriel will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10:30 a.m., at the Weston Priory, followed by a reception at their visitor’s center.

The family extends many thanks and deep gratitude to the staff at Valley Village and the Bayada Hospice team for the gentle, loving care provided their mom these past few months.

Muriel will be greatly missed by her children, and by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests your donations in Muriel’s memory be made to the Jay Hart Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Beverly Hart, P.O. Box 76, Chester, VT 05143; Valley Village, 461 Grafton Road, Townshend, VT 05353; Weston Priory, 58 Priory Hill Road, Weston, VT 05161-6400; or an animal shelter of your choice.