Claire Hatch, 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Claire (Lerandeau) Hatch, age 79, of Springfield Vt., passed away on Dec. 19, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was preceded by her parents Lucian and Marguerite (Safford) Lerandeau, and by the love of her life, Melvin Hatch, to whom she was married for 38 years before his passing in 2003.

Claire graduated from Springfield High School in 1961, and continued to be very active with class reunions and class activities. She worked for many years as an executive secretary for Bryant Grinder Co., and continued to get together for yearly reunions with those she worked with. After retirement she worked part time at the Miller Art Center and First Congregational Church, where she was a long-time member. She also served as historian for the church and created a Timeline of the church in the 20th century. Claire provided food for many events and community lunches there with her sister Marion Lerandeau. She was also a member of the Springfield Garden Club, and enjoyed baking for their yearly Festival of Trees.

Claire loved travelling with her husband Mel, and after he died she would spend summers with her sister Marion on Rangeley Lake, Maine – a home she and Mel cherished. Claire is survived by her brother Edward Lerandeau, many nieces and nephews, Mel’s family, and countless lifelong friends. A graveside service will be held on May 18 at 11 a.m., at Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. It will be a double memorial, as her sister Marion Lerandeau recently passed away on March 12.