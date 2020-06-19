Church Services

ASCUTNEY, Vt.

Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd.

Sunday services are being held in the church, with people sitting every other pew. Morning service at 11 a.m. Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Services are also available on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, call the church at 802-674-2266 or visit www.obbcvt.org.

Brownsville Community United Methodist Church, 66 Brownsville-Hartland Rd.

Sunday 9:30 a.m. services are streaming via the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brownsvillecommunitychurch and www.brownsvilleumc-vt.org, where there’s a link to join the service on the church’s Nest Cam live video.

Vision of Light Church of Spiritualism and Healing, 2 Legion Rd., Hartland, Vt.

Sign up for the Vision of Light newsletter on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VOLChurch to receive weekly emails including the Zoom links for Sunday services.

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt.

Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St.

Until further notice, the Diocese of Vermont has made online services available with Bishop Shannon. Go to www.diovermont.org. For more information, go to www.immanuelepiscopal.org.

CAVENDISH, Vt.

Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main St.

Sunday services are live on Facebook at 10 a.m. Go to www.facebook.com/Cavendish-Baptist-Church-258814894244302. More at www.CavendishBaptist.com or call 802-226-7131.

CHARLESTOWN, N.H.

North Charlestown United Methodist Church, Rt. 12A River Rd.

Go to www.facebook.com/UMCOfNorthCharlestown for daily prayers and more information.

Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 99 Sullivan St., Claremont, N.H.

Services are currently suspended, but services are broadcasted remotely and are available on YouTube. For more information, go to www.hroc.org.

CHESTER, Vt.

St. Joseph’s Church, 96 S. Main St.

Public masses resumed June 1. Services at St. Joseph’s include Saturday at 4 p.m.; Wednesday at 9 a.m. Services are also available on YouTube. For more information, go to www.stmaryjoseph.com.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St.

Services have been canceled at this time. Until further notice, the Diocese of Vermont has made online services available with Bishop Shannon. Go to www.diovermont.org. Visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org for more information.

Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St.

Sermons are available live Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the streaming page at www.chesterbaptist.org.

GRAFTON, Vt.

Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St.

Worship begins Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks must be worn in the sanctuary and maintain a safe distance from others. View sermons on Zoom. For more information, go to www.graftoncommunitychurch.org or call 802-843-2346.

LONDONDERRY, Vt.

First Baptist Church, 62 Crescent St., S. Londonderry, Vt.

In-person services are suspended. Stream Sunday 10 a.m. services at www.firstbaptistslondonderryvt.org/streaming-worship.html. For more information, visit www.firstbaptistlondonderryvt.org or call 802-856-7266.

Second Congregational Church of Londonderry, 2051 N. Main St.

Worship service is at 9:30 a.m. online only. Fill out a form at www.2ndcongregationalchurchvt.org to be sent a link to the live stream.

LUDLOW, Vt.

Annunciation Catholic Church, Corner of Depot and High St.

Church has reopened for Sunday and weekday masses: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. For more information, go to www.okemovalleycatholicparishes.com or call 802-228-3451.

The United Church of Ludlow (UCC and Methodist), 48 Pleasant St.

Sunday services are held online. Email unitedchurch@tds.net for more information. Visit www.unitedchurch.us to receive COVID-19 updates on services and meetings.

Ludlow Baptist Church, on the Green, 99 Main St.

In-person Sunday services are at 11 a.m. Mid-week prayer will continue over Zoom. For more information about social distancing guidelines, go to www.LudlowBaptist.org or call Pastor Jerry Scheumann at 802-228-7600.

Tyson Community Church, Corner of Rt. 100 and Dublin Rd.

Service is at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/TysonCommunityChurch, call 802-522-8249, or email cindysummer55@gmail.com.

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt.

Village Baptist Church, 32 Church St.

In light of social distancing restrictions, Village Baptist Church is suspending church services until further notice. Pastor Glenn Davis is available to counsel or pray with anyone who is struggling with anxiety or other issues at 802-259-2959. A suggested reading for comfort is Psalm 91.

SPRINGFIELD, Vt.

Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main St.

Join live streaming of Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/calvarybaptistchurchspringfieldvt. For more information, go to www.calvarylovesspringfield.com.

Church of Christ, Rt. 11, 972 Chester Rd.

Due to the circumstances around COVID-19, we have decided to cancel all church activities for an indefinite period of time. For those who follow the Springfield Vermont Church of Christ Facebook, you can check for updates posted on that page. We will continue to post devotional materials on Facebook so people can stay connected. We will inform our communities when we resume our regular activities.

Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 90 Park St.

As the state is gradually reopening small gatherings, those who are interested in attending service should let Father Mircea know in advance. Email frmirceageana@gmail.com. For more information, call 802-885-2615 or go to www.htocvt.org.

First Congregational Church UCC, 77 Main St.

Live streaming of Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 802-885-5728, email fccucc@vermontel.net, or go to www.fccuccspfdvt.org.

North Springfield Baptist Church, 69 Main St.

Sunday service at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Stream on YouTube or email office@nsbcvt.org for the link. Go to www.facebook.com/nsbcvt or www.nsbcvt.org for additional information.

Precision Valley Baptist Church, 69 Rt. 106

In-person Sunday services start at 10 a.m. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/precisionvalleybaptistchurch.

Springfield Assembly of God, 269 River St.

Sunday morning services will be live streamed starting at 11 a.m. Go to www.facebook.com/Springfield-Assembly-of-God-156583214402910 for links and more information.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 10 Pleasant St.

Public masses resumed June 1, but mass can still be streamed on YouTube. Sunday mass at 9 a.m. and Tuesday at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.stmaryjoseph.com.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 21 Fairground Rd.

Sunday services at 10 a.m. online via Zoom. For more information, go to www.uuspringfieldvt.org.

United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St.

Sunday worship is 9:30 a.m. by Rev. Gerry Piper. Everyone should wear masks and physically distance themselves from others. There will be no fellowship time following worship. For more information, call 802-885-3456 or go to www.facebook.com/United-Methodist-Church-Springfield-VT-322291501204197.

WALPOLE, N.H.

St. John’s Church, corner of Westminster and Elm St.

In-person services are suspended until further notice. Services take place via Zoom. For more information and the links, go to www.stjohnswalpole.org.

First Congregational Church of Walpole UCC, 15 Washington Sq.

Sunday service are at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For links and more information, go to www.facebook.com/FirstCongregationalWalpoleNH.

Walpole Unitarian Church, corner of Union and Main St.

Sunday Service begins at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For links and updates, go to www.walpoleunitarianchurch.org.

WESTMINSTER, Vt.

The First Congregational Church of Westminster, 3470 US Rt. 5

Sunday services are online. For more information, call 802-772-4148, or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/First-Congregational-Church-of-Westminster-Inc-1506511432980057.