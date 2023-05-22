Christy A. Gilchrist, 1948-2023

CHESTER, Vt. – Christy A. (Davis) Gilchrist, 74, of Chester, Vt., and Satsuma, Fla., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon, N.H. on Friday, May 12, 2023, following a brief period of declining health.

Christy was born in August 1948 to Jeannette M. and Ferris L. Davis in Springfield, Vt. She grew up playing in the forests and streams of North Springfield, where she met her future husband, Maurice H. Gilchrist, while constantly tagging along with her older brother Ferris (Dusty) Davis and his friends on their many outdoor adventures. Christy attended Perkinsville Elementary School, and then Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School in 1966. After graduation, she began working at Jones and Lamson Machine Co. in Springfield, where she worked until 1983. On July 29, 1967, she married her childhood friend Maurice H. Gilchrist in Springfield. They celebrated 55 years of marriage last July. Together, Christy and Maurice owned the Tyson General Store in Tyson, Vt., from 1983-1985, but the time it took away from family was not something they were willing to compromise, so they sold the store and came back to Springfield. Christy spent the rest of her career working in office administration for several machine shops in Springfield, eventually retiring in 2013.

Christy loved to work in her flower gardens, and had an eye for creating gorgeous outdoor planters around her home. She loved the ocean and going on family hikes in Vermont, and made an annual hike out to Little Rock Pond in Wallingford, Vt. for a Father’s Day picnic with family. Christy was passionate about her volunteer work with the North School Preservation Society, and spent countless hours with her husband Maurice and other members of the NSPS sorting the donations for and working at the yard sales, and maintaining the historical school building in North Springfield. When Christy rarely sat down, she enjoyed visiting with close friends both here in Vermont and in Florida, and could be counted on for many shared laughs, or to be a compassionate listener with a strong shoulder to lean on. Most of all, Christy loved her family. She was a constant source of love and support to them all, and when it came to family, she possessed seemingly limitless energy to be there for them no matter what was needed.

Christy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Maurice; her daughter Stacie (Gilchrist) Otis, of Chester, Vt.; her grandchildren Kayla Gilchrist of Burlington, Vt., Evan Otis of Chester, Vt., and Erin Otis of Burlington, Vt.; her sister Suzette Bedson (William), of Weathersfield, Vt.; and several nieces and nephews.

Christy was predeceased by her parents, her brother Ferris (Dusty) Davis, and her son Todd M. Gilchrist.

The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.

The family would like to thank the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff at DHMC, the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care, and all of her friends that reached out during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Christy’s honor to the North School Preservation Society, c/o Ginny Rickert, P.O. Box 107, North Springfield, VT 05150.