Christopher M. Work, 1973-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Christopher M. Work, 46, passed away at his home in Chester, Vt. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born March 5, 1973 in Stoughton, Mass., the son of Ronald B. Sr. and Lesley (Henkel) Work. He attended school in Chester, Vt. and graduated from Green Mountain Union High School.

Christopher worked for the town of Chester with the cemetery department for several summers. He later was employed with Churchill Coatings, Stocker Plumbing and Heating, and for the last nine years has worked in Source Development with NewsBank Inc. in Chester, Vt.

Christopher was born in Massachusetts in March of 1973 and moved to Vermont with his family in July of 1973 and loved being a Vermonter. He enjoyed hunting, Xbox gaming, and was an avid New England Patriots fan and knew every statistic. He was always available to lend a hand to his mother.

He is survived by his mother Lesley Paquette, brother Ronald “Brad” Work Jr., aunt Melody Henkel, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Ronald B. Work Sr.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Masonic Temple in Chester, Vt., at a later date. Contributions may be made in his memory to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.