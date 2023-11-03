Christine Brannon, 2023

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Christine Brannon of Charlestown, N.H., died Oct. 7, 2023. She was 77.

Christine was the only child of the late Elizabeth and Dr. Francis E. Temple of Rhode Island. She lived in Warwick, R.I., before moving to Charlestown with her husband Jack, son Mark, and daughter Kelley. Jack passed away in 1989, leaving Christine a single parent. She did an excellent loving job in bringing up their children after his passing. Her love of all animals and horseback riding also meant the world to her.

Christine attended the University of Rhode Island, received a Master’s of Arts in teaching from Rhode Island College, and worked in local schools before retiring in 2021.

Christine also leaves behind her cousin Margo Ann D’Angelo and husband John of Warwick, R.I., her cousin Edward J. Temple and wife Anne of Abingdon, Md., and her brother-in-law James Brannon and wife Carol of Ames, Iowa.

Christine is sorely missed by all who came to know her. She was a loving person who is now at home with the Lord our God.

There will be a funeral service on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., at the Union Episcopal Church, 133 Old Church Road in Claremont. Burial will follow at the Pine Crest Cemetery, Old Claremont Road in Charlestown.