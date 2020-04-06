Christina L. Kelley, 1976-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Christina Lynn Kelley, 43, of Springfield, Vt., passed away unexpectedly March 19, 2020. She was born Aug. 23, 1976, in Hanover, N.H. Christina attended schools in Windsor and Springfield, Vt.

Christina was born with a feisty, free spirit, and this brought her on many adventures throughout her life. In Christina’s spare time, she enjoyed cooking, home decorating, fashion, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. Her greatest pride and joy, however, has always been her son, Austin.

Her contagious laugh and beautiful smile will be missed by anyone who knew her. In recent years, Christina’s love for the Lord grew noticeably strong; so, while her loved ones struggle to say goodbye, we know Heaven is rejoicing at her arrival to eternity.

Christina is predeceased by her grandfather Clifford Angelica of Enfield, Conn. She is survived by her son Austin Broome and his father Tim Broome; her mother Linda (Angelica) Richey; her siblings Ilona Roberts and husband Dan, Michael Kelley, Scott Kelley and wife Angela, and Melody Kelley; her grandmother Angelina “Ginger” Angelica; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be no services open to the public; the family will gather in Christina’s memory at a date to be determined.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.