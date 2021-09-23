Cheryl V. Johnson, 1957-2021

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Cheryl Virginia Johnson, 64, a resident of Holbrook Road, passed away Sept. 4, 2021 at her home. Cheryl was born in Portsmouth, Va., Aug. 23, 1957, the daughter of Wilbur Silvester and Alice Owens and attended local schools.

She was a huge Boston Red Sox fan, cheered for them faithfully and collected numerous pieces of Red Sox memorabilia. Cheryl also enjoyed fishing, loved her dogs, and loved playing bingo. Growing up in North Carolina and then living in Virginia for many years, she had many family members and great friends in both states.

She has spread her loveable self to many people in Vermont since moving here in 2000 and marrying her husband of 21 years, Edward Johnson. Ed cared for her through thick and thin and loved her with all his heart. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband Edward Johnson whom she married May 27, 2000 in Londonderry, Vt., her mother Alice Sawyer of Hertford, N.C., daughter April Kelly, son Roy Shaw, grandson Jason Kelly, granddaughter Raven Duckett all of Anderson, N.C., grandson Alex Shaw of Malone, N.Y., and a grandson Michael Shaw in Texas, brother Dale Sergeon of Hertford, N.C., and sisters Tiffany Silvester of Hertford, N.C., Alice Mays of Bracey, Va., stepson Wayne Johnson of Springfield, Vt., and stepdaughter Wendy Johnson of Bristol, Vt. Cheryl was predeceased by her father Wilbur “Porky” Silvester, brother Eddie Silvester, and her son Dale Duckett.

At the request of the family, there are no formal funeral services. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Cheryl’s memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, co Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255.