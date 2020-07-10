Cheryl Soundy, 1978-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Cheryl Soundy passed away May 31,2020, at the age of 41 years. She was born in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada Aug. 12, 1978 to Dennis Soundy and Mary Billingham Schaefer. She graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1996.

Cheryl was a member of the Community Band and was an active member of the Order of the Easter Star, Mizpah Chapter 40 in Chester. She enjoyed being in plays, drawing, and poetry.

She is survived by her mother Mary Schaefer, her father Dennis Soundy; her sister Caroline Leisure and brother-in-law Sean Leisure of Michigan; nephews Alistair, Harlow, and Coyote; and her uncle Wayne Billingham.

Donations in Cheryl’s honor may be made to the animal charity of choice. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.