Cheryl J. Wilder, 1949-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Cheryl Jean Wilder, 70, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born Dec. 28, 1949 in Levittown, N.Y., the daughter of Charles and Maria O’Brien. She attended and graduated schools in New York and later completed her associate’s degree with Community College of Vermont.

She worked as a counselor with the Division for the Blind & Visually impaired. Cheryl was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Robert L. Johnson VFW Post 771 in Springfield.

She is survived by her son Eric Boystak of Springfield, Vt., his wife Katherine of Savannah, Ga., one granddaughter McKenzie Boystak also of Savannah, Ga., one sister Priscilla Stokes of Port Jefferson, N.Y., and two nieces Joanne Stokes and Karen Gifford of Brentwood, N.Y.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.