Cheryl J. Ellison, 1951-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Cheryl J. Ellison, 69, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 8, 2020 at her home with her loving husband by her side. She was born March 24, 1951 in Rutland, Vt., the daughter of William and Stella (Udart) Cook.

Cheryl worked as a nurse for 40 years, working at the Gill Home in Ludlow, Vt., Hanson Court, and Springfield Health & Rehab Center, both in Springfield, Vt. She also worked with Visiting Nurse Association and Professional Nursing and one-on-one care for a child in Brattleboro, Vt. Cheryl loved her job, loved her patients, and was a dedicated and caring nurse.

On Oct. 10, 1992 Cheryl married Randy Ellison in Tyson, Vt., and they shared 28 wonderful years together.

She enjoyed the outdoors, liked hunting, enjoyed boating, and loved spending time on Lake Rescue. She enjoyed reading and knitting; she knitted mittens for babies and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved animals, especially her mini dachshund Dalton.

She is survived by her husband Randy, daughter Andrea Cook, two brothers Michael Cook and Christopher Cook, two sisters Pat Bowman and Suzanne Fox, one grandson, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents and one brother Timothy Cook.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Black River Good Neighbors, 105 Main St, Ludlow, VT 05149, or to the Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.