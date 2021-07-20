Cheryl H. Cook, 1936-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – Cheryl H. Cook, 84, passed away Saturday morning, July 17, 2021 at Springfield Rivers. She was born Nov. 4, 1936 in Rutland Town, Vt., the daughter of Edward H. and Hazel (Young) Hemenway.

She attended Rutland Town Schools, graduated from Rutland High School and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont.

On July 12, 1959, she married George Cook in Rutland, Vt.

Cheryl taught school for a short time after graduating from UVM, was a mother and homemaker, caring for her three children. She later returned to the Chester, Vt. School System working for many years as a special education assistant.

Cheryl had three loves in her life, God, family, and community. She was an active member of the United Church of Bellows Falls. She was an original coordinator of the Christmas dinners for seniors in Chester and coordinated and volunteered for many years facilitating the dinners.

She enjoyed reading, Sudoku, the outdoors, canoeing, kayaking, camping, and traveling with her family. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a very caring wife and mother and will be remembered as a very kind-hearted and generous person.

She is survived by her husband George; one son Daniel Cook; two daughters Melissa Cook and Joanna Cook; one brother Charles Hemenway (Melody); one sister Helen Willis; grandson Ryan Bashore (Michael); granddaughter Christine Baseel (Brian); one great-grandson Evaniel; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents and her daughter-in-law Candace Cook.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester, Vt. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Fund at Springfield Rivers, 105 Chester Rd, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.