Charlotte F. Dean, 2021

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Mrs. Charlotte Francis (Symmes) Dean, 80, of Townshend, Vt., went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, June 13, 2021 in the comfort of her home after a long battle with several auto-immune diseases, surrounded by her husband and daughters Patti and Beth, along with close family friends. She was the beloved wife of Paul L. Dean Sr.

Charlotte was born in West Haven, Conn., the daughter of the late Arthur D. Symmes and Mary E. (Breen) Symmes. She was a graduate of Bryman Institute in Brighton, Mass. She worked many years as an OB-GYN certified medical assistant for Dr. John Hughes at Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, Mass. and as a phlebotomist in charge of an offsite medical lab in Milford, Mass. Once moved to Vermont, she began working as a phlebotomist at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Grace Cottage Hospital.

Charlotte loved people and enjoyed making friends everywhere she went. She was always there to provide compassion and support to others. She was passionate about God’s love for over 60 years. Charlotte was an active member of the church, most recently at the Community Christian Church of Athens, Vt., and served within many capacities. She participated in several committees, provided food and warmth to those in need, and completed a major mission trip to a Theological Institute in India. Most recently, she was serving as the Ladies Auxiliary Chaplain for the Windham County Camp of Gideons International where she helped make God’s Word available to a wider audience. Charlotte was fiercely committed to the health and happiness of her family. One of her greatest joys in life was sharing in the successes of her children and grandchildren, no matter how big or small.

After her open-heart surgery in 2016, she spent rehabilitation time at Pine Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, where she later became a volunteer worker.

One of her loves was public speaking. She developed and implemented seminars for several church ladies’ functions.

Along with her beloved husband of 54 years, she is survived by her four children, Patricia A. O’Connell of Plainville, Mass., Bethany C. Mulcahy and her husband Brian of Rosenburg, Texas, Paul L. Dean Jr. of Palm Harbor, Fla., Elton A. Dean and his wife Tonia of Hubert, N.C.; 10 grandchildren Sean T. O’Connell, Aaron P. O’Connell, Brian M. O’Connell, Emily G. Van Dyk, Colin J. Van Dyk, Madison B. Van Dyk, Amber A. Mulcahy, Kyle B. Dean, Kaleigh A. Dean, Brandon R. Dean; her sister Harriett Symmes of Webster, Mass. She was predeceased by her brother Arthur D. Symmes Jr. and a sister Elizabeth B. Orrey.

According to her wishes, cremation will take place. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St, Bellows Falls, Vt., 05101.

A celebration of her life was held at the Community Christian Church June 17, 2021. In lieu of flowers, her family encourages memorial donations be made to Community Christian Church, Church Office, 1 Miller Rd, Athens, VT 05143 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 2335, West Brattleboro, VT 05303.