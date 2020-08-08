Charlie Buffum, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Charlie “Chuck” Buffum, 85, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

Chuck was born in Fitchburg, Mass., and graduated school in that area in 1952. He then served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Essex. He traversed all over the world during that time. Chuck was an excellent carpenter. He loved the ocean and traveled to Maine and settled in Vermont later on in life. He loved camping, dancing, and followed the Sound Investment band for all the dances he could.

He leaves behind his son Charlie and two daughters – one deceased. A longtime companion Donna Gannon predeceased him. He had specific friends Chetty and Deb Rowe, Pete and his ex-wife Gert. He will be missed by all.