Charles W. Bashaw Sr., 1936-2025

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Charles W. Bashaw Sr., 89, of Atkinson Street, passed away on April 11, 2025, at his home. He was born on March 5, 1936, in Bellows Falls, the son of Ernest and Mary (Golec) Bashaw. He attended schools in Bellows Falls, graduating in 1954. Charlie served in the United States Air Force. Following his time in the service, he worked for Moore and Thompson and Standard Paper Company. He also worked for many years at Bryant Grinder Co. in Springfield, Vt., retiring in 1998.

On Nov. 4, 1961, at St. Charles Church, he married Elizabeth “Betsy” Coyne, who survives. Others who survive are four sons Michael, Patrick, Timothy, and Charles Jr., one daughter Monica Kieffer, and one brother Richard. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers Ernest J. and Paul, and two sisters Brona Bilodeau and Lois Frohawk.

Charlie was very active in the area Little League as a coach for 23 years, CYO basketball coach, and leader of the Cub Scouts Webelos. He was also a 50-year member of the Knights of Columbus, and served as grand knight several times. Charlie was also the Vermont State singles tennis champ in 1954.

Calling hours will take place on April 25, from 5-7 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. A Funeral Mass will take place on April 26, at 10 a.m., at St. Charles Church, 31 Cherry Street, Bellows Falls. There will be a reception in the parish hall following the funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bellows Falls Junior League, P.O. Box 415, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.