Charles M. Racicot, 1943-2022 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – Charles M. Racicot passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 79 in North Port, Fla., after a hard-fought battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Charles is survived by his loving wife Joanie of 55 years, their daughter Lisa and Bruce Schmidt, their son Shon and Alex Racicot, their four beautiful grandchildren Noah and Abigail Schmidt, and Haley and Luke Racicot, all of Ludlow, Vt., and whom he dearly loved.

Charles was born Feb. 21, 1943 to Herve and Renette (Couture) Racicot in St. Johnsbury, Vt. He is survived by his two loving brothers George and wife Linda Racicot, and Raymond Racicot, both of Woodstock, Vt. Special nephews Jason, Aaron, Brian, and Christopher, and precious nieces Brittany and Georgie. He was predeceased by his older brother Paul. We are sure he is having a joyous reunion with his five Golden Retrievers right now.

Charles graduated from Woodstock Union High School class of 1961.

Charles was proud to serve his country, enlisting in the United States Army in 1963. He did his training at Ft. Campbell, Ky. as a paratrooper with the 1st Brigade 101st Airborne Division. He made 28 jumps, one in Vietnam. He received the Combat Infantryman Badge and a Parachutist Badge, among other Metals and Ribbons.

In addition to his immediate family, Charles leaves behind a multitude of extended family, close friends, and acquaintances that he connected with on a very personal level as he was an intelligent, inquisitive, and genteel conversationalist and listener. He was genuinely interested in you, your life, your work, your view of the world, and attentive to your answers. He looked for opportunity to encourage, advise, teach, and correct, if necessary! He rarely missed a chance to ask how you were with Jesus.

We love you very much Charles, Charlie, Dad, GD , Friend, and we will miss you and look for you in each other.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the local Springfield, Vt. Humane Society, which will support the rescue and homing of pets in need of families.

There will be a Celebration of Life in the fall.