Charles Dikeman, 1949-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Charles “Chuck” Dikeman, 74, passed away at his home on Feb. 25, 2023. He was born in Rutland, Vt., on Feb. 22, 1949, the son of Harold “Dusty” Dikeman and Elizabeth Peters.

Chuck graduated from West Rutland High School in West Rutland, Vt., in 1967. He was a machinist for most of his life and did woodworking near the end of his working career. He was employed by many shops in the Springfield, Vt. area. He married Catherine Carey on August 25, 1979, in the backyard of their home at 384 South Street, Springfield, Vt.

Chuck was an outdoors person all his life. He loved hunting and fishing. He also loved reading. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather, and was very close to his family, who all loved him very much.

Chuck is survived by his wife; two sons Joshua Dikeman and wife Colleen Bachinski, and Shawn Dikeman and his fiancé Haley Holt; eight grandchildren Blake, McKenzie, Danny, Matthew, Aden, Saphire, Brendon, and Elijah, all of Springfield; as well as a stepsister Edna Watkins, and two stepbrothers Rick Reed and Dave Reed.

Chuck was predeceased by his parents, brother Benjamin Dikeman, stepmother Daisy Dikeman, stepfather Floyd Reed, and stepsister Patricia Taylor.

There will be no visiting hours. In Chuck’s memory, donations can be made to the Springfield Humane Society of Springfield, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield, Vt. is assisting the family with arrangements.