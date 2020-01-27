Charles D. Whelan, 1951-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Charles D. Whelan “Chuck,” 68, of Chester died Jan. 19, 2020 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born in Newton, Mass., in 1951, son of Edward and Shirley (Crocker) Whelan.

Chuck graduated from Vermont Academy in 1969. He then attended Syracuse University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering in 1973. He spent his entire career of over 30 years working for DuPont as a power distribution specialist and was an active member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Chuck loved cars, boats, and tinkering with just about anything with a combustion engine. He enjoyed outdoor-activities including hunting, camping, fishing, boating, water, and snow skiing. He was great at rallying family and friends for home improvement projects, vacations, social gatherings, etc.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Shirley (Crocker) Whelan, his sister Carolyn Doran, and his son Charles “Chad” Whelan, II.

He is survived by his daughter Shea (Whelan) Frankenberger and husband Kenneth; grandchildren Lee and Jacquelyn Frankenberger; his brother Edward Whelan Jr. and wife Carolyn; his brother-in-law William Doran; and his former wife Robin (Haskell) Whelan. He also leaves behind nine nieces and three nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made on behalf of Charles Whelan to the Chester Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 370, Chester, VT 05143.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.