LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Please join us to celebrate the life of Ruthie Rowly, who passed away Nov. 6, 2020. A service will be held at the Rowley Farmhouse in Londonderry, Vt., Aug. 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. Those wishing to honor Ruth’s memory can make a donation to the Mountain Valley Medical Clinic in Londonderry. For questions about the service, please call Susie Wyman at 802-236-0879.