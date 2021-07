CHESTER, Vt. – A Celebration of Life service for Mary Fraser, who passed away Dec. 31, 2019, will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, 21 Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt. Please join her family in a brief service and sharing of memories with a reception to follow at the Meetinghouse.