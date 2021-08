PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – We wish to welcome family and friends to join us for a Celebration of Life for our beloved mother, D. Joan Barr, who passed May 26, 2020. Please join us for our long awaited, Covid-delayed, remembrance of her great life, Sept. 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. over a light lunch at Tom’s home at 914 Main Street in Proctorsville. Bring photos, your favorite memories, and stories to share.