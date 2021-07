ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – A celebration of life will be held for George H. Dolloph, 69, of Rockingham, Vt., Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Bartonsville Grange Hall, located at 116 Upper Bartonsville Road in Rockingham. George, a resident of Rockingham, died at the Veterans Hospital in West Roxbury, Mass., April 16, 2021. Please join us, share your memories, laugh at the good times, and remember the life he lived.