Celebration and service for Delores Barbeau

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of our beloved friend, Dr. Delores Barbeau. Delores, along with Gloria Dawson, Carol Olstad, and Carol Robbshaw, founded Neighborhood Connections in 2009 to provide social services to the residents of the mountain towns of southern Vermont.

Services and a community-wide celebration of Delores’ life will take place on the grounds of The Weston Priory located at 58 Priory Hill Rd., in Weston Aug. 13 and 14. Anyone and everyone whose lives have been touched by Delores are welcome to attend. Throughout both days, Neighborhood Connections will host a celebration of her life through photos and video in the Priory Visitor Center.

The schedule of events is as follows. On Friday, Aug. 13 at 5:15 p.m., there will be Eucharist at the Weston Priory Barn Chapel. On Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m., there will be a procession from the Weston Barn Chapel to the Priory Cemetery for internment. A Testimonial Service immediately follows internment in the Barn Chapel. All are then invited to a shared meal.

Committees are being formed to assist in planning the event. Please sign up for one of the committees: food coordination, drinks and ice, tables and chairs, tablecloths and silverware, musicians, cleanup, or housing for out-of-town friends. Email your choice to heidiroot51@gmail.com.