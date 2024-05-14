Catherine G. Knight, 1952-2024

LACONIA, N.H. – Catherine G. “Casey” Knight, 72, of Sanborn Street, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Concord Hospital in Concord.

Catherine was born Jan. 10, 1952, in Bellows Falls, Vt., the daughter of Peter T. Golec and Frances A. (Godrick) Golec.

Casey enjoyed reading, walking along the ocean shore, loved her various dogs and cats, and enjoyed bird watching. She loved her family dearly, and always enjoyed the various holidays and gatherings with them. She always was keeping up with all the things happening in the lives of her son Brian, stepson Jeffrey, and her nieces and nephews.

Casey is survived by her husband of 16 years Russell Knight of Laconia, N.H.; son Brian Clark and wife Milisa of Carrollton, Ohio; two stepdaughters Dawn Knight of Salem, N.H., and Laura Lyons and her husband Mark of Somersworth, N.H.; her brother Peter S. Golec and his wife Ellen of Saxtons River, Vt.; three sisters Jane M. Golec of Bellows Falls, Vt., Theresa Szklennik and her husband Marten of Walpole, N.H., and Mary D. Trombly and her husband George of Springfield, Vt.; two grandchildren David and Ashley; and two great-grandchildren Rylee and Nolan. In addition to her parents, Casey is predeceased by two siblings Frances M. Thibault and Stanley M. Golec. Also predeceasing her is a previous husband of many years, Lawrence Poitras.

Casey was a loving and caring person, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. There will be no services at this time, but there will be a Celebration of Life sometime this summer.