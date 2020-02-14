Cassandra Blodgett, 1956-2020

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Cassandra Blodgett, 63, born Dec. 5, 1956, the daughter of Everett and Mary Phillips, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9 after battling a prolonged illness.

Cassie graduated Fall Mountain Regional High School in 1974 and graduated from Keene State Collage with her bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry. Soon after she made her home in Charlestown for 41 years, where she and her husband Edward Blodgett raised their three daughters. Cassie worked as a teacher’s aide at Bellows Falls Middle School for over a decade.

Later on, Cassie went back to school to become a lab technician. She graduated from River Valley Community College in Claremont in 2007. Cassie also worked as an emergency dispatcher in Charlestown, N.H. Later, she worked as a lab technician at Grace Cottage in Townshend, Vt. and at Dartmouth Hitchcock in Keene, N.H. where she stayed employed until her illness. Cassie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She brought warmth and caring to all around her and always saw the good in everyone.

Cassie was survived by her husband Edward Blodgett; her daughter Darcie Blodgett and husband Matthew Durnford and their daughter Charlotte; her daughter Kristin Ioannou and husband Fokion Ioannou; her daughter Courtney Axenroth and husband Joseph Axenroth; her brother Mark Phillips; her brother David Phillips and wife Atasua Phillips; her sister Shawna Mays and husband Michael Mays; as well as much loved extended family including her in-laws Betty Blodgett, Bill Blodgett and his wife Norma Blodgett, Barbara Bryant and her husband Gerald Bryant, Fred Blodgett and his wife Victoria Blodgett, Patricia Grant and her husband Tom Grant, and Lynn Blodgett. She also had 19 nieces and nephews and 23 great-nieces and great-nephews. Cassie was preceded by her parents Everett and Mary Phillips, her father and mother in-law Fred and Rita Blodgett, and her sister in-law Teresita Martinez Phillips.

A celebration of life to be held in the summer.