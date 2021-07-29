Carolyn Gauthier, 1953-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Carolyn Gauthier, 67, of Ludlow, Vt., passed away peacefully in her home July 24, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Carolyn was born to Richard Blodgett and Vivian (Cravens) Blodgett Oct. 20, 1953 in Springfield, Mass. She graduated from Springfield Tech High in 1971 and received a degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Carolyn fell deeply in love with Mark A. Gauthier, to whom she married in 1977 and chose to build a family with. They had three children together before moving to Ludlow, Vt., in 1982 to be closer to her loving parents. They got their start in Ludlow owning and operating The Inn Town Motel. Carolyn wore many hats throughout her life in Ludlow. She worked most of her life in the “service” industry, but also gave most of her free time to service, always thinking and doing for the benefit of others. Carolyn worked for over 20 years at the Chittenden Bank in Ludlow. She had an enormously kind and giving heart, an extremely hard work ethic, and she embraced and embodied the spirit of volunteerism and community in everything she did.

Carolyn lived for and loved spending time with family, friends, and particularly her grandchildren. In her leisure time, she enjoyed ladies nights, walks with girlfriends, kayaking, vacationing, cooking for others, playing cards, tending chickens, and brewing and drinking kombucha. She was a snowbird at heart and took every opportunity to migrate to her second home and community at the Bay Pines Condominiums in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Survivors include her husband; three sons Mark E. Gauthier and wife Natalie, Ben M. Gauthier and wife Ashli, Matthew R. Gauthier and wife Amy; six loving grandchildren Juliana, Olivia, Henry, Weston, Jack, Charles, and a seventh on the way; two brothers Jay and Gary Blodgett; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly.

Carolyn was predeceased by her brother Ronald Blodgett.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 30 at 1:30 p.m. at Camp Plymouth State Park, 2008 Scout Camp Rd., in Ludlow, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a contribution to the charity of your choice; however, Carolyn would want you to save your money for your own rainy day.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.