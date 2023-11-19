Carolyn C. Allison, 1931-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Carolyn C. Allison, 92, died on Wednesday morning, Nov. 15, at the Mount Ascutney Health Center in Windsor, Vt. She was born Feb. 18, 1931, in Worcester, Mass., the daughter of John and Elsa (Johnson) Cederholm. She graduated from North High School in Worcester, Mass., and Wheelock College in Boston.

Carolyn taught school in Worcester, Mass., and West Hartford, Conn. On June 23, 1956, she married Robert David Allison Jr. in Worcester, Mass. They moved to Springfield, Vt., and she taught first grade for one year, and then was home for 12 years with her growing family. She resumed her teaching career in 1969, in the Springfield school system, retiring in 1996.

Family activities were always very important to Carolyn.

She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Springfield, and she knit mittens for the Santa Claus Club for many years.

She is survived by her daughter Wendy DeCelle and her husband Fred; son Robert Allison and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren Jeffrey, Jacob, Jenny, Bryanna, Kyle, and Nicholas; and great grandchildren Trenton and Ava.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2001, her son David in 2011, and her sister Betty Jane Balentine in 2022.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m., at the United Methodist Church in Springfield, Vt. The Rev. Gerry Piper, pastor, will officiate.

A private burial service will be held in the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, 10 Valley Street, Springfield, VT 05156; to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org); or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607 (www.lovetotherescue.org).

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.