Carolyn Borst, 1953-2022

Keene, N.H. – Carolyn Elaine Borst, 69, of Marlboro St., died on Friday Dec. 9, 2022 at her home following a long illness. She was born on April 4, 1953 in Finley, Ohio, to the late Walter and Annabell (Nye) Phillips. She attended schools in Ohio and worked for Trico Vending Co. in Brattleboro for many years. She also worked for National Grange in Keene.

She was married in Bradenton, Florida to Gary Lake, who survives. Other survivors include two sons Graham and Dustin Borst, two stepsons Shane and Chris Lake, one step daughter Heather Lake, brothers Walter and John Phillips, sisters Peg Golling, Joyce Baker, Barb (Billy) Smith, and Jeanette (Louie) Troiano. She is also survived by grandchildren Haley, Davion, Landon, Anthony, and Luca Sirabella. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother Leonard Phillips, and a sister Sandy Fields. Elaine enjoyed doing crafts, her trips to Florida, and spending time at the Old Orchard Beach. At Elaine’s request there will be no services.

