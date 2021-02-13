Caroline F. Martin, 1941-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Caroline F. Martin passed away peacefully at Springfield Rivers Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, just three days after her 80th birthday. She was born Feb. 2, 1941 in Rutland, Vt., the daughter of Charles and Beulah (Lowell) Fish.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years James A. Martin; sister Jayne Streeter of Weathersfield, Vt.; her stepdaughter Jessica Filiault and her husband Keith of Grantham, N.H.; two step-grandchildren Emily Krueger and Stephen Krueger; two nieces Suzanne (Fish) Francke and Amy (Fish) Locarno; and two nephews Matthew Streeter and Bradley Fish. She was predeceased by her brother Charles “Butch” Fish and nephew Jeffrey Streeter.

Caroline worked as a meter maid for the Springfield Police Department. She was an active member at the Society of Vermont Craftsmen and Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts, where she gave several years of generous time and devotion. She served as president of the society, craft shop chair, and school committee member. She made crafts as “Cabin Fever Crafts,” selling at many local craft fairs and making beautiful cloth items.

A graveside service will be held in Oakland Cemetery in the spring. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.