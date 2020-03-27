Carole A. Zinter, 1939-2020

WALPOLE, N.H. – Carole A. Zinter, 80, of Pleasant Street, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Maplewood Nursing Home. Carole was born in Minneapolis, Minn., Nov. 14, 1939, the daughter of John and Ruth (Swenson) Lemoing. She attended schools in Minnesota and was a graduate of the University of Minnesota.

She worked many years as a church organist; her last and happiest employment as organist was at St Charles Catholic Church in Bellows Falls. Carole was an accomplished musician. She enjoyed a good book and the beauty of her many gardens. But perhaps the richest memories were made at family gatherings where she sang harmony with her daughter Erica.

Carole is survived by her partner of 30 years Joellen Knight of Walpole; children, Ansel Zinter of Springfield, Mass., Erica Zinter of Keene, N.H., and John Zinter of Boston, Mass. together with eight grandchildren.

There will be a memorial mass at St. Charles Church, date and time to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.