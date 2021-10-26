Carol H. Daniels, 1942-2021

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Carol H. (Hall) Daniels, 78, passed away peacefully Oct. 21, 2021 at her home in Weathersfield, Vt., with her husband by her side. She was born Dec. 6, 1942, in Springfield, the daughter of William J. Hall and Agnes E. (Wing) Hall. She attended North Springfield Graded School and graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1960.

On Aug. 31, 1963, she married Peter M. Daniels of Weathersfield. She was employed as a secretary at Fellows Gear Shaper following graduation, where she met Peter, until her daughter Kimberly was born in 1965. She and Peter operated Springfield Mailing Service from their home for several years until Kim and Matt were old enough to take to work with her at Wellwood Orchards for a number of years until she was elected as a lister and also appointed assistant town clerk for the town of Weathersfield, then soon after was elected town clerk, a position she held until she retired in 1997. Soon after retirement, she and Peter purchased Running Bear Camping Area in Ascutney, which she ran until she retired again in 2007.

Carol was an avid collector of vintage dolls, miniatures, Santas, and Dept. 56 collectables. She enjoyed her dolls, flower gardens, camping, and their many trips to the Maine coastline. She enjoyed her family, especially her two grandsons and in later years her great-grandson.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years Peter, one daughter Kimberly A. Farrar of Cavendish, Vt., one son Matthew J. Daniels and daughter-in-law Colleen (Moore) Daniels of Quechee, Vt., one grandson Kevin W. Atwood of Springfield and his Partner Chelsea Lynn Carleton, and her great-grandson Michale Joshua Carleton Atwood. She is also survived by two sisters Judith E. Hall of Minot, N.D., and Deborah R. Hall and brother-in-law Alvin K. Hall of Middleburg, Fla., one brother David M. Hall and sister-in-law Sheryl-Kay Hall of Springfield, two brothers-in-law Neil H., Daniels and Anthony J. Daniels, both of Weathersfield, also nine nieces, four nephews, and their families, and a number of cousins. She is also survived by an extended family: a special adopted granddaughter Monica Russo and great-granddaughter Adelyn of Chester, adopted grandson and granddaughter PJ and Erica Pierce and great-grandson Ethan and great-granddaughter Mackenzie, all of Hartland, and Carol’s very special caregiver Marianne Jones of Springfield who has assisted taking care of her over the last eight months.

She was predeceased by her parents and one grandson Joshua R. Atwood of Springfield, and one brother-in-law Lawrence J. Daniels and his wife Carolyn of Claremont, N.H.

She will be bringing with her on her final journey two very special doll friends, Jimmy and Mikey, who have kept her constant company in her world over the last year.

Visiting hours will be held 6-8 p.m., Oct. 30, 2021 at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St., in Springfield, Vt. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the spring at the Weathersfield Bow Cemetery and announced at that time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Ascutney Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 91, Ascutney, VT 05030.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.