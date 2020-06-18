Carol E. Ellison, 1947-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Carol E. Ellison, 72, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. following an illness. She was born Dec. 9, 1947 in Windsor, Vt., the daughter of George and Jessie (Picknell) Woodley. She was a graduate of Windsor High School.

Carol was employed at the Whitney Blake Company in Bellows Falls for more than 20 years, retiring in 2013. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, doing crossword puzzles and word searches, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons John A. Ellison Jr. and his wife Sara of Sanford, Maine, David M. Ellison and his wife Naomi of White River Junction, Vt., and Randy T. Ellison; two brothers Ronald Woodley and his wife Sheila of South Royalton, Vt., and Maurice Woodley of Alabama; six sisters Esther Lawson of Enfield, N.H., Susan Kelley and her husband Russell of Plainfield, N.H., Barbara Freeland of Plainfield, N.H., Laura Battles of Charlestown, N.H., Orella Colburn of Brattleboro, Vt., Beverly Colburn of Savannah, Ga., and Florence MacConnell of Seattle, Wash.; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents George and Jessie Woodley and by siblings Donald Woodley, Everett Woodley, John Woodley, Evelyn White, Vivian Anna Woodley, and Verginna Woodley.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.