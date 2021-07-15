Carol A. Edmands, 1945-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Carol A. Edmands, 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 6, 2021 at her home. She was born April 3, 1945 in Lebanon, N.H., the daughter of Keith B. and Lucile (Carroll) Edmands. She attended Springfield public schools, graduating from Springfield High School in 1963.

Carol was employed in shipping, receiving, and assembly with Mack Molding, Whitney Blake, and Whelen Engineering before retiring in 2014.

Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and friends the most. She loved to travel with family through the years to Myrtle Beach, Fla., OOB, Vegas, and especially Foxwoods Casino to play slots! She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox for years. There was never a dull moment with her; she was comical and lots of fun!

She is survived by her daughter Tracy L. (Edmands) Trzesiara and husband Jan Trzesiara III (Moto), granddaughter Karissa A. Trzesiara, nephew John C. (Jack) Edmands II, best friend Diane Considine (Pedro Jr.), and two bonus grandchildren by choice Devan and Amanda Potter.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brother John C. (Jack) Edmands, and her knight in shining armor Roger Knight.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, 4832 Route 44, W. Windsor, VT 05089. Per her wishes, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.