Carl F. Hammerle, Jr. 1932-2023 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Carl F. Hammerle Jr. quietly slipped from this mortal coil during the day on Friday, April 28, in Springfield, Vt. Born on July 5, 1932, he lived a long and full life. He was 90 years old when he passed.

His parents Carl and Virginia; siblings Virginia, Kenneth, and Susan; wife Catherine (Forbes); son George (survived by Anne); and grandson CJ are among those already passed to receive him into God’s grace. His memory is lovingly grieved by his remaining children Carl (Margaret) Hammerle of Tampa, Fla., Donna Scala of Attleboro, Mass., Linda (George) Benoit of Springfield, Vt., David Hammerle of Springfield, Vt., Michael Hammerle of Attleboro, Mass., and by his 23 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Over the course of his life, Carl wore many hats: son, husband, father, real estate agent, construction worker, lobsterman, and ironworker. Among his most favorite hats though was his USS Oriskany hat, which he wore with pride many years after his service as boiler operator in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

A true New Englander, Carl loved the coast where he grew up in Quincy, Mass., and where he raised his children, as strongly as he loved the mountains of Vermont where he later settled. Carl also enjoyed sharing his extensive knowledge and skills, especially if he could show you the correct way – his way – to get a job done!

Well known for cooking a hearty breakfast for visitors, one of Carl’s great joys was food. He was often seen with second and third servings at family holiday gatherings, and would always try each and every dessert.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.