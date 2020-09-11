Carl A. Mears Jr., 1944-2020

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Carl A. Mears Jr., 75, passed unexpectedly at his home Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. He was born Nov. 9, 1944 in Bethel, Vt., the son of Carl and Myrtie (Reynolds) Mears. He attended school in the Bethel area.

In 1968, he married Sheryl A. Graves. She predeceased him Jan. 1, 2016. He worked as an over the road truck driver for many years and for the past 20 years has worked as a truck driver with United Construction. Carl enjoyed cutting and splitting wood and fishing. He was a loving and caring father and grandfather.

He is survived by four daughters Sarah Riendeau (Larry) of Ascutney, Vt., Tracey Welch (Ryan) of Springfield, Vt., Carlene Streeter (Matt) of Springfield, Vt., and Robin Mears Messier (Dan) of Sharon, Vt.; four grandchildren Brian and Christopher Riendeau and Kayla and Katrina Welch; five great-grandchildren; one brother Dick Mears (Louise) of Hancock, Vt.; six sisters Jeanie Lyman of Lebanon, N.H., June Swenor of Bethel, Vt., Betty McCrillis (Bucky) of Randolph, Vt., Lois Christie (Jerry) of Randolph, Vt., Peg Frary (Walt) of South Royalton, Vt., and Donna Mears (Craig Colsom) of Randolph, Vt.; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins and by his dog Goodyear and granddog Diesel. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Sheryl, and by three brothers George, Bruce, and Roger Mears.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at his home at 1505 Little Canada Rd. in Weathersfield, Vt.