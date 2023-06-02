Carl A. Hurd, 1943-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Carl A. Hurd Jr., 80, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. He was born May 28, 1943 in Framingham, Mass., the son of Carl Sr. and Agnes (Colburn) Hurd.

Carl graduated from Ludlow High School with the class of 1961.

While working for Bryant Grinder as a welder, Carl started on his college degrees. First earning an associate degree from Claremont Technical College. Then he earned his bachelor’s degree from Keene State. Finally, he earned his master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire College. It took over 12 years to attain his dream of a college degree, but he did it. These degrees allowed Carl to be a mechanical engineer at Bryant Grinder.

On Aug. 8, 1969, Carl married Judith Morgan in South Woodstock, Vt.

He was employed as a Mechanical Engineer with Bryant Grinder for several years, and later with LoveJoy Tool Co. in Springfield, Vt., for 18 years, retiring in 2007.

Carl volunteered with the Upper Valley Robotics Club for over 10 years, and for over 12 years he volunteered with the 4H in Claremont and Walpole, N.H., building robotics.

He is survived by his wife Judith, daughter Jennifer (Kevin) Spaulding, two grandchildren Callie and Carter Spaulding, and also by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, and his siblings Cleo, Carol, and Bonnie.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt. 05156, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.