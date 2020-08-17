Cameron R. Parker, 2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Cameron Robert Parker, 21, of Bellows Falls, Vt. passed away unexpectedly Aug. 5,2020 while serving his country. Cameron was born in Springfield, Vt., and is the son of Richard and Brina Parker. Cameron graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 2016.

Shortly after graduation, Cameron Joined the United States Air Force. Cameron went to boot camp at Lackland Airforce Base in Sanantonio, Texas and graduated as part of the 320th TRS FLT 367th Company on May 12, 2017. Cameron then went on to advance training at Sheppard Airforce base in Wichita Falls, Texas as part of the 362th TRS company. Cameron became a crew chief for the U2’s. He was one of four airmen selected out of boot camp for the U2’s out of a 1,500-plus graduating class. He was then stationed at Beale Airforce base before deploying to Osan Airforce Base in South Korea where he served two years. He then transferred to the ninth reconnaissance wing as a Senior Airmen in 2019. Cameron just finished the exam for the staff sargent ranking but passed before getting the results.

Cameron enjoyed weight lifting, baseball, paintball, fishing, kayaking, playing video games, cooking for fellow Airforce brothers and family, vacationing in Maine, shooting and collecting guns, and was enrolled in Colorado for Gun Smith School on the GI bill after he completed his six years of service with the Air Force.

Cameron is survived by his parents Richard and Brina Parker, both brothers Corbin and Coty Parker, sister Courtney Parker, grandmother Tina Parker and significant other Jan Reinus, grandmother Barbara Smith and significant other Bruce Tenney, and aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Cameron is preceded by death by both grandfathers Allen Lenoard Parker and James Lawrence Smith.

There is going to be a private graveside funeral for immediate family only. There will be a precession out of Bellows Falls Aug. 22 around 10 a.m. before his private ceremony for those in the community who would like show their condolences and pay their respects for their native Bellows Falls son.

Flower donations can be sent to Fenton & Hennessy Funeral Home. Any other donations can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, Wounded Warrior, and the USO through the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in honor of Cameron Parker.