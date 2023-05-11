Byron J. Parry, 1929-2023

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Byron J. Parry, 93, of Perkinsville, Vt., passed away on Monday, April 24, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on June 6, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Byron Sr. and Elda (Putt) Parry.

Byron’s family moved to Westminster, Vt. when he was a young child. He attended school in Bellows Falls and graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1947. He recently celebrated 75 years from graduating high school and was the only living graduate.

He married Rosie Griswold on March 30, 1949.

Byron worked at Bryant’s Chuck and Grinder for 38 years as a machine operator and a machine setup man. He traveled all over the world setting up machines. After retiring from Bryant’s, he worked at Power Ray in Claremont, N.H., with his son James Parry.

Byron was an avid bowler. He started bowling at Springfield Bowling Alley when it opened in 1964 until he was 91 years old. He bowled in Claremont, N.H., Rutland, Vt., and White River Junction, Vt. He was a captain in many bowling leagues, and traveled to many local and national tournaments representing Vermont. He was never happy if he did not bowl a 550-600 game. When he would bowl below a 500, he would place his bowling ball in the oven for a short time, clean it, and buff it.

He loved fixing lawn mowers and other electrical machines, and had a photographic memory about them. He also enjoyed hunting, skiing, snowshoeing, going to his camp in Sheffield, Vt., and especially fishing. He loved looking for those big ones in Lake Willoughby with his wife Rosie. Byron was always fixing something for someone or himself. He would help anyone whenever they needed it.

Byron is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Landon and her Husband William; his daughter-in-law Shirley Parry; his grandchildren Heath Stevens and his wife Terri, Craig Landon and his wife Ali, Jeff Parry and his wife Becki, Dan Landon and his wife Cindy, Lynn Towne and her husband Everett, Jody Lee and her husband Don Reynolds, Frances Short and her husband James Stark, Wendy Norell, and Missie Cutting; and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Richard Parry and his wife Carol, and his sister Judy Gray.

He was predeceased by his parents; his children James Parry and Jane Parry; his brother Bud Parry; and his three sisters Helen, Esther, and Gladys.

The family would like to thank the Bayada Hospice nurses for their care.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 21, from 1-4 p.m. at the Springfield VFW.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.